Nerd Nite Ann Arbor to discuss formations, fractals, French scientists March 21

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor #63 will take place at LIVE nightclub on March 21 at 7 p.m. Photo | Nerd Nite Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Interested in fabulous French scientists, fractals and the formation of elements? Nerd Nite Ann Arbor is, too, and on March 21, the nerds of Ann Arbor will gather at LIVE to listen to this month’s lecture topics.

University of Michigan department of Mathematics Ph.D. student Jasmine Powell will discuss the abstract and often forgotten world of fractals and their patterns. Powell’s talk, “Funky Fractals,” will discuss her own research and de-mystify “pure math research.”

Gillen Brown, a Ph.D. student in the U-M department of astronomy will discuss how we can thank exploding stars for the formation of Earthly elements. He will discuss how the universe builds elements as well as talk about where the elements on the Periodic table came from.

Self-proclaimed fan-girl Kayla Peck will present “Crystals, MIlk and Rabies: LP’s legacy,” a lecture on all of the weird ways French scientist Louis Pasteur left his mark on the science world. Peck holds a Ph.D. in biology and focused on viruses and viral transfers.

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor talks will start promptly at 7 p.m., but doors open a half-hour beforehand. Grab your squad, grab a drink and get comfy.

All Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations are free and held on the third Thursday of every month at LIVE nightclub unless otherwise noted, thanks to continued efforts and sponsorship by the Ann Arbor District Library. Nerd Nite gatherings can be found in over 100 cities around the United States and help nerdy individuals share their passions, make friends and have some fun.

LIVE is located at 102 S. 1st Street.

