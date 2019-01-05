Nerd Nite is back in Ann Arbor on Jan. 17 at LIVE

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Nerd Nite Ann Arbor is back and kicking off 2019 with a night of MRIs, proton puzzles and video games. On Jan. 17, the 61st Nerd Nite will take place at LIVE at 7 p.m.

Starting off the evening, neuroscience research Sam Carpenter will explain how MRIs help us see inside your head, specifically your brain, as well as what we can learn about the brain through the use of MRI technology.

Following this, Nicole Lewis, a University of Michigan physics graduate student, will explain the puzzles that are proton structures.

Rounding out the night, Mark Kazmierski will explain why some people play video games and why some just don’t.



Doors open at 6:30 p.m., but the talks themselves will not start until 7 p.m., which gives you plenty of time to grab a drink, awkwardly make a new friend or find a tribe of other nerds to geek out with.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ann Arbor District Library, all Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations are free and held on the third Thursday of every month unless otherwise noted. Nerd Nites happen in more than 100 cities and help nerds all over the country make friends and share what their passions.



For information about NerdNite #61, check out the AADL event.



LIVE is located at 102 S. 1st St.



