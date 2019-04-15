Nerd Nite returns to Ann Arbor on Thursday with kilograms, cognition, content

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor's motto is 'Be there and be square'

ANN ARBOR - Thursday night at LIVE nightclub, Ann Arbor’s nerds will gather to listen to four speakers discuss their passions for the death of the kilogram, the interwoven nature of big data and ethics as well as human cognition.

Kicking off the evening of science and nerdery, University of Michigan Ph.D. candidate Ben Swerdlow will present his talk, “The Medium Place: Big Data and Ethics.” Discussing algorithms-learning and big data, Swerdlow will explain how the algorithms-learning process can go wrong and how ethics impacts and how ethical dilemmas occur as a result.

Steven Jones and Bryan Stearns, also U-M Ph.D. candidates, will then explain the high-level systems used by the human brain during thinking in “The Cogs in Cognition” and how cognitive architectures can simulate human-like behavior.

Rounding out the evening is Nerd Nite Ann Arbor alumna Heather Wade presenting, “The Life and Death and Life of the Kilogram.” Wade’s talk will discuss the new kilogram and how it has been defined and redefined.

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor talks at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations held on the third Thursday of every month. Thanks to the Ann Arbor District Library, every Nerd Nite Ann Arbor meeting is free.

LIVE is located at 102 S. 1st St.

