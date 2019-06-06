Nerd Nite returns to downtown Ann Arbor with word nerdery, love of lakes, cat facts

ANN ARBOR, Mich - After a short hiatus in May, Nerd Nite is back and nerdier than ever on June 20 at 7 p.m. This month three lecturers will talk about linguistics, lakes and why people just love their cats at LIVE nightclub.
Starting off the evening, Christine Kitchens, a research technician at the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research at the University of Michigan, will wash away the myths about lake ecosystems. Her talk titled, “A Tale of Two Lakes: Eutrophy in Western Lake Erie and Oligotrophy in Lake Michigan,” will dissect the issues of too much or too little vegetation in two of the Great Lakes. She will discuss lake management strategies and how solutions for some problems may aggravate other lake ecosystem issues.
Next, University of Michigan Ph.D. student and local standup comedian Emily Rae Sabo will talk about why English is just weird. Her presentation, “10 Things You Need to Know about Language,” will highlight 10 things that people don’t often know about language, like why so many languages are dying (yes, language death is a thing) or why English likes to have so many funny word spellings.
Rounding out the evening will be cat lover Jessica Amey, who will guide audiences through the domestication process of cats, cat anatomy fun facts and the cultural influence that cats have had on humans in the presentation, “Cats: A Look into the Feisty Feline”
Not to let the cat out of the bag or anything, but Amey will also have some prizes for those who answer her cat trivia questions.
Nerd Nite Ann Arbor talks begin at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m.
All Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations held on the third Thursday of every month. Thanks to the Ann Arbor District Library, every Nerd Nite Ann Arbor meeting is free.
For information about NerdNite #65, check out Nerd Nite Ann Arbor.
LIVE is located at 102 S. 1st St.
