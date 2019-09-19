New 12-story, $920 million hospital to be built on University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus

A new hospital will be built on the University of Michigan campus. (Photo: Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A new 12-story, $920 million hospital will be built on the University of Michigan campus.

The board of regents approved the hospital, which will include 264 private rooms that can be used for intensive care, a state-of-the-art neurological and neurosurgical center, high-level, specialty care services for cardiovascular and thoracic patients, and advanced imaging, Michigan Medicine said.

The facility will be 690,000-gross-square-feet. It will be built adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, with plans for bridge and tunnel connections to existing inpatient care facilities.

"The addition is crucial for our state, our university, and the millions of people who rely on us for quality advanced health care," U-M President Mark Schlissel said.

The hospital is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The project is expected to employ 370 construction workers, and the hospital will create an estimated 1,600 full-time jobs when it opens.

