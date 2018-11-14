New Ann Arbor sports trivia game launches in time for holiday season

ANN ARBOR - Know a diehard University of Michigan sports fan? You Gotta Know Ann Arbor Sports Trivia Game just launched in time for the holidays.

According to its creators, the game "celebrates the players, coaches and games that make the Michigan Wolverines one of the most storied programs in college sports."

It consists of 500 questions that range from Michigan coaches to championship-winning teams and team lore.

"This game has something for everyone, from the casual follower to the most diehard fan," David Gram, one of the game’s developers, said in a statement. "From Bo, the Big House and the Fab Five to Bennie Oosterbaan and Tim Biakabutuka, it’s a lifetime of Wolverines memories in a 5x7 box. It’s perfect for sitting around at the holidays with your friends and family and reliving some Michigan memories, with a healthy dose of friendly competition."

Easy questions include:

Which member of the Fab Five set a Michigan freshman scoring record when he netted 597 points in 1991-92?

In 2013, what university's decision to pull out of its annual football rivalry with Michigan caused coach Brady Hoke to accuse it of "chickening out"?

Harder questions include:

By what lowest-possible-score-in-a-victory is Michigan credited with winning the first football game in its history -- beating the Racine Purple Stockings in 1879?

Prior to losing to the Wolverines, 31-23, in 1995, what Ohio State receiver proclaimed, "Michigan is nothing"?

Selling for $19.95, the game is part of a series of 22 sports trivia games, available for sale now on Amazon.

See the other games and learn more by visiting www.yougottaknowgames.com.

