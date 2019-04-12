New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases

MICHIGAN - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Washtenaw County Health Department have confirmed a case of measles related to international travel.

Officials said this case is not part of the current Michigan outbreak and is unrelated to other confirmed cases.

Michigan Rep. Andy Levin sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting immediate state and local support to address ongoing outbreaks of the measles virus.

Anyone at any of the following locations during the dates and times provided should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days. If you suspect measles, seek immediate medical treatment. Residents are urged to call their doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.

University of Michigan Intramural Sports Building, 606 E Hoover Avenue, Ann Arbor on April 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and April 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

Lucky’s Market, 1919 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor on April 1, 1 to 4 p.m. and April 6, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Lan City Hand Pulled Noodle, 2612 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti, April 2, 6 to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods, 3135 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor on April 2, 8 to 11 p.m.

University of Michigan North Quad Complex, 105 S State Street, Ann Arbor on April 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

NeoPapalis, 500 E William Street, Ann Arbor, April 3, 9 to 11 p.m.

Mani Osteria and Bar, 341 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor on April 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Encore Records, 417 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor on April 4, Noon to 3 p.m.

University of Michigan Angell Hall Courtyard Computing Site (a.k.a. The Fishbowl), 435 State Street, Ann Arbor on April 4, 1 to 6 p.m. and April 5, 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Jolly Pumpkin Café & Brewery, 311 S Main Street, Ann Arbor on April 5, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Blank Slate Creamery, 300 W Liberty Street, Ann Arbor on April 5, 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Asian Legend, 516 E William Street, Ann Arbor on April 5, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 317 S State Street, Ann Arbor from April 5 at 9:30 p.m. to April 6 at Midnight.

CVS Pharmacy, 209 S State Street, Ann Arbor from April 5 at 9:30 p.m. to April 6 at Midnight.

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor on April 6, 10 a.m. to Noon.

Woodbury Gardens Apartments leasing office and clubhouse, 1245 Astor Avenue, Ann Arbor on April 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Michigan Flyer-AirRide bus on April 6, 3:15 to 6 p.m.

DTW Airport McNamara Terminal on April 6, 3:55 to 7:30 p.m.

A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears. A person can be infected with measles just by being in the same room as an infected person, even up to two hours after the infected person has left.

Measles is extremely contagious disease that can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. As of Monday, 465 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in the U.S. across 19 states – more than the total number of cases recorded in 2015, 2016, 2017 or 2018.

Per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michiganders are urged to contact their health care provider or local health department about getting vaccinated for measles if they have not been vaccinated. A complete listing of local health departments is available here.

