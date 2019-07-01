New lifestyle, fitness concept EVEN Hotel coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - A new hotel is coming to town that's geared toward the fitness and health-minded traveler.

EVEN Hotels is a growing brand by Intercontinental Hotel Group with 11 locations across the U.S., and its first Ann Arbor location will hold its grand opening on Sept. 28.

EVEN will be taking over the Holiday Inn space next to The Kensington Hotel. The owners of The Kensington are bringing the EVEN brand to town with the hopes that the concept will appeal to all types of visitors.

"With EVEN, we now have a destination not only for those millennial travelers, or the fitness/wellness-based traveler, but also for the business traveler," said business and media development manager Kristin Pedersen.

What makes EVEN unique is its custom-fitted workout spaces in all of its rooms.

Courtesy: EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor

"Each room has its own dedicated fitness area with a full-length mirror," said managing director Daniel Fine. "There are 17 different video-on-demand channels where you can view workouts and use your yoga mat. Two suites have spin bikes in them. So basically, you can leave home and keep your fitness routine, you can eat healthy -- the restaurant Cork and Kale has all healthy items its menu."

Guests who feel like indulging in a burger or a steak can head over to Relish at The Kensington Hotel. "You can charge your meal and drinks to your hotel room at Even," said Fine.

Other features include a 1,500-square-foot gym, an outdoor patio, complimentary workout clothes laundry and staff-led runs.

"People love that they can go for a run in a strange city and they’re being led by a staff member, so they’re not by themselves in the area," said Pedersen, herself a seasoned business traveler.

"And then it’s more of a community feel, too. Because if you’re taking a run with somebody in the morning and you come back in the evening after work or after playing downtown, you sit in the bar and you may actually sit next to somebody you went on a run with in the morning."

Courtesy: EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor

The hotel's mission to foster a thriving social atmosphere is also what sets it apart, according to Pedersen and Fine. "Engaging with other guests is the best part about it," said Fine.

He called the $5 million renovations of the Holiday Inn a "total gut job."

"It's not just a refresh," he said. "We went to concrete in every room."

A standard night's stay will start around $119.

The grand opening Sept. 28 falls on University of Michigan football's home game vs. Rutgers. To celebrate, the hotel will be holding a "BIG Tailgate," with the time yet to be announced.

This story was sponsored by Destination Ann Arbor.

