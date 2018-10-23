New mural by artist Pat Perry comes to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The newest mural in the downtown area is complete and ready for viewing.

The Ann Arbor Art Center commissioned world-renowned artist and Michigan native Pat Perry to create a large-scale public mural on the Grizzly Peak building's north side near South Ashley Street.

The commission is part of the Art Center's new Art in Public initiative and was made on behalf of 3Mission Design and Development (Grizzly Peak Brewing Co.).

Art in Public aims to create art experiences in the public realm.

According to the center, Perry's mural depicts "a beautiful atmospheric landscape where a storm is rolling in and a contemplative figure is holding a small wind chime that reacts to the weather. The artist 'breaks the frame' with the larger-than-life figure and free-flowing yellow leaves. Actual trees that surround the site appear to be part of the picture plane."

The work creates an optical illusion that the landscape could exist downtown.



"For a long while, I've wanted to paint a beautiful landscape that harkens back to the scenery in all of the paintings that I created for a recent exhibit," Perry, whose art traditionally centers around social issues, said in a statement. "I think this will be a nice one to unleash that."



About Pat Perry

Pat Perry is a Detroit-based artist, originally from Grand Rapids, MI, who often works itinerantly. He writes and makes pictures through careful and cautious observation. Pat primarily works as a painter, as well as an illustrator and an obsessive filler of sketchbooks and travel journals. Pat's outdoor work and murals can be found in New Zealand, Iraq, Finland, Zurich, Cleveland, New York, Canada, Berlin, Washington D.C., Detroit and now Ann Arbor, Mich. His impressive list of clients includes The New York Times, Twitter, Vice Magazine, Sony/Epic Records, Atlantic Records, and The Guardian, among others. He's been awarded residencies in Katmai National Park and has been a guest speaker at OFFF Barcelona, OFFF Montreal, University of Michigan, and Domestika's MAD in Madrid.

About the Ann Arbor Art Center

The Ann Arbor Art Center is a contemporary forum for the visual arts. Through exhibitions, education, exploration, collaboration, and advocacy; we invite, inspire and instill art in everyone. Learn more at annarborartcenter.org.



