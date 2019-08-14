New mural on E. Liberty in downtown Ann Arbor nearly complete

ANN ARBOR - If you've been walking downtown over the past week, you may have noticed a new mural going up on the west-facing wall of the Pretzel Bell building at 120 E. Liberty Street.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is facilitating the project with Detroit-based artist Jesse Kassel. Known for his bold, colorful designs, Kassel has left his mark on numerous walls both locally and internationallyl, and has worked with major companies on advertisements and public art. He said his art is inspired by graphic design and vintage ads.

"I am drawn to projects like this one that unite a rich cultural context with a historic façade,"

Kassel said in a statement. "The design for this mural is inspired by Ann Arbor’s culture, amenities and history."

The idea for the installation was initiated by the Art Center's Art in Public Committee and is the latest in a series of public art projects by the center.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Committee member Larry Nisson, a real estate investor, executive coach and glass artist by trade, said the strength of this installation is its location.

"We love the impact that will be created as so many people -- locals and visitors -- experience this artwork,” Nisson said in a statement. "When a community is engaged in public art, it’s a asign of deep resilience. Public art uncovers different aspects of how we thrive together."

Nisson contacted the building's owner, Edward Shaffran, who welcomed the mural.

"We approached Ed with the idea and he generously stepped up to commission the artwork," A2AC’s CEO Marie Klopf said in a statement.

Shaffran is a real estate professional and a member of Ann Arbor's Downtown Development Authority.

"The mural is a great way to demonstrate that creativity is one of our community’s most enduring and valuable public assets," Shaffran said in a statement.

The mural is set to be completed this week.



About the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 110 years, the nonprofit Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of

all ages, backgrounds, and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for

the visual arts through education, exploration, collaboration, and exhibition, and to engage

minds, expand perspectives, and inspire growth in students of all ages, teachers, artists,

and the community. We are empowered to carry out our mission through the support of

individuals, corporations, and foundations who believe in the value of our work, and in

creativity's essential role in sustaining and elevating our common experience. In fulfilling

our mission the Art Center serves as a regional hub for the visual arts and prioritizes the

longstanding partnerships we cultivate as a keystone for Ann Arbor’s healthy ecosystem of

cultural and civic life.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.