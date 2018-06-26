New public mural behind Ann Arbor Art Center is ode to all things A2

ANN ARBOR - If you drive north on Ashley between William and Liberty, you will see a brand-new work of public art on the back of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

It features more than 25 references to the city of Ann Arbor, including themes and landmarks. From Downtown Home & Garden's cat, local celebs like Violin Monster and scenes from Ann Arbor Farmers Market, locals will be sure to spot people and places they know.

The work was designed and painted by 17-year-old Olivia Maldonado, an artist and intern at the Art Center.



(Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)



(Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)



(Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

It was created from the Art Center's partnership with Toyota Motor North America Research and Development, which was involved in an exhibition last year at the center called In Transit.

Transportation is the theme of the mural, following Toyota's initiative to drive mobility through the arts.

"Not only are there vehicles, bikes, and the other great public transportation that Ann Arbor provides, there are also people in different stages of transit in life, combined with all the things that help cultivate these transitional moments in Ann Arbor,” Maldonado said in a press release.

