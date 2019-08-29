New routes, extended hours to help airport-bound passengers, commuters in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting Oct. 1, Michigan Flyer will be offering more routes between Ann Arbor, Detroit, Brighton and East Lansing.

Michigan Flyer motor coaches pick up and drop off commuters and passengers at the Blake Transit Center in downtown Ann Arbor.

Mondays through Fridays, there will be 14 daily routes from Detroit Metro Airport to East Lansing with stops in Ann Arbor and Michigan Flyer’s newest service city, Brighton.

The new weekday routes will also have extended hours and begin picking up eastbound passengers in Ann Arbor at 3:30 a.m., with the last pickup at 8 p.m. Those coming from the airport will be able to be dropped off between 5:20 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. the following day.

On Saturdays, 14 routes will take commuters eastbound from Ann Arbor from 3:35 a.m. to 8 p.m. Westbound routes will start in Ann Arbor at 5:20 a.m. and continue until 10:20 p.m.

Sunday routes will be similar; however, westbound routes will begin in Ann Arbor at 7:50 a.m. and extend until 12:20 a.m. the next day.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

According to an April statement by Michigan Flyer, the new routes have been designed to better fit with more flight times at Detroit Metro Airport.

Schedules for the new routes can be found here.

The new routes will also aid commuters coming from Brighton as six of the routes stop at the Brighton Meijer. One-way tickets from Brighton to Ann Arbor cost $15, and round-trip rickets $30. Michigan Flyer offers discounts for those needing multiple weekly rides.

One-way tickets between Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport cost $12 and can be bought online.

Blake Transit Center is at 328 S. Fifth Ave.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.