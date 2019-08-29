New York-based Allan Harris to perform at Blue LLama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor

The Allan Harris Band will perform at Blue LLama Jazz Club on Sept. 13 and 14. Credit | Sandrine Lee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 13 and 14, join Harlem-based jazz artist Allan Harris and his band at the Blue LLama Jazz Club.

Performing four shows at the downtown Ann Arbor music venue, Harris will be joined by pianist Arcoiris Sandoval, drummer Shirazette Tinnin and bassist Nimrod Speaks.

Having received numerous awards for his talent and musical vision, including three New York Nightlife Awards for "Outstanding Jazz Vocalist," and the Backstage Bistro Award for "Ongoing Achievement in Jazz," Harris is bringing his warm and uplifting baritone back to Ann Arbor.

Harris has performed all over the United States with renowned jazz artists including Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, Reverend Al Green and Wynton Marsalis.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!



Considering himself a storyteller through his music, Harris is also a D'Angelico guitarist, composer and recording artist. His latest album, "The Genius of Edie Jefferson" is a modernization of songs created by Jefferson.

Performances will take place at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the earlier show and 45 minutes before the second show. Dining will continue throughout each show.

Tickets range from $15, for seating by the bar, to $25 for main-floor seating.

To buy tickets, visit the Blue LLama event page.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is located at 314 S. Main St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.