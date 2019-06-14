Nine events to not miss at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR, Mich - With locally, nationally and internationally recognized performers, artists and musicians entertaining crowds for the next three weeks, Ann Arbor Summer Festival is packed full of adult-friendly and family-friendly activities.

Kicking off Friday, here are nine events throughout Ann Arbor Summer Festival that can’t be missed.

June 14 - Rackham Stage - Free

At 7 p.m., listen to the antithesis of a high school prep band, The Detroit Party Marching Band, as they jam, perform, and blend Eastern European brass music with a New Orleans-style street parade and a classic soul dance party.

June 16 - The Annex - Free

Starting at 5 p.m., join the Neutral Zone and local youth filmmakers as they screen the mega cut of the Neutral Zone’s Teen 24 Hour Film Challenge. Films from three competitions will be shown back to back followed by question and answer sessions by participating filmmakers.

June 19 - Rackham Stage - Free

At 8:15 p.m., London-born Jobarteh will inspire crowds with the kora, a 21-string African harp. The first female kora master from a family of West African griots (storytellers, musicians, poets), Jobarteh has gained international success due to her impressive voice, storytelling abilities, and kora virtuoso skills.

June 20, 21 - Power Center - $35 to $45

Performed by Quebec-based Cirque Alfonse, BARBU is a blend of humor, brazen entertainment and reinvention of the circus backed by an electro-trad band.

This performance is suggested for mature audiences,16 and older.

June 22 - Rackham Stage - Free

Learn how to salsa with Dance Revolutions to impress family, friends, co-workers and dates (or to just have fun!). A beginners salsa lesson starts at 8:15 p.m., with another lesson at 10 p.m.

After you’ve learned to salsa, stay around the Rackham Stage to practice your new moves at the Los Gatos performance at 8:30 p.m.

Not feeling salsa? Other forms of dance and fitness, like yoga, belly dance and capoeira are offered throughout the city over the course of A2SF.

June 26 - Rackham Stage - Free

Listen to Ann Arbor-based F.U.B.A.R. as the energetic band reinvents pop and rock songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The six-member band is known for their inversion and blend of British invasion music, soul, '70s psychedelic, folk and country.

June 29 - Power Center - $40

Join artist Flaco Navaja at 7 p.m. as he delivers an intimate yet powerful show, “Evolution of a Sonero.” A combination of tribute concert and storytelling experience, Navaja will be supported by five other musicians as he draws from his career performance and his own experiences.

An additional performance is scheduled for 9 p.m.

July 2 - The Annex - Free

Join other Ann Arborites obsessed with happy little trees and misty mountains. The Ann Arbor District Library’s ever-popular Bob Ross Paint Along program will take place in the Annex tent at A2SF.

There will be two sessions: one at 5:30 p.m., with another at 8 p.m.

July 4 - Power Center - $40 to $55

At 4 p.m. Ann Arbor Summer Festival alumni The Capitol Steps will perform for the 20th time at A2SF. Parodying political affairs and news through its songs and performance, The Capitol Steps comedy troupe will make audiences cry, laugh and cry-laugh.

For a full calendar of events, check out the Ann Arbor Summer Festival website.



