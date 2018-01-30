Now you can take a virtual tour of Ann Arbor's champion trees

ANN ARBOR - It's an arborist's dream come true.

A map released by the City of Ann Arbor takes you on an interactive tree tour throughout the city.

According to the city's website:

Ann Arbor's Champion Tree program identifies and catalogs the largest tree of each species within the city. The program was created in 1995 to both highlight and recognize these amazing trees, and to increase awareness of and appreciation for, all the trees that help make Ann Arbor "Tree Town."

The list of champion trees was recently reviewed and 55 unique species were named.

What is a champion tree?

Based on a point system, a champion tree is determined by:

Circumference (inches) plus height (feet) plus 1/4 Crown Spread (feet) = total points

The tree that has the most points becomes the champion tree for that species.

The map shows you where each tree is located, what species it is, its measurements and total annual benefits (i.e. energy savings, interception rate of storm water and air quality).



The interactive champion tree map (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

To take the tour, click here.

To learn more about the initiative, click here.

