Nurses at University of Michigan ratify 3-year contract

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Union nurses have ratified a 3-year contract agreement with the University of Michigan that they describe as strong and patient-centered.

The nurses represented by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council made the announcement Thursday after a tentative deal was reached last month .

The council’s Katie Oppenheim says in a statement nurses “will have an effective means of ensuring that staffing decisions are always based on patient care.” The union notes the contract also includes new sexual harassment protections, parental leave and language limiting the use of mandatory overtime.

University of Michigan Health System President David Spahlinger says the agreement, which includes pay raises, will help ensure quality care. Michigan Medicine says the union represents about 5,700 registered nurses at University of Michigan hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities.

