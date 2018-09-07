Officials: Fentanyl, crystal meth, 'Molly' found during raid at Ypsilanti home of 'White Boy Justin'

"White Boy Justin" (right) is accused of operating a drug ring in Washtenaw County. Officials said they found "Molly" (top left) and crystal meth (bottom left) in his bedroom dresser. (WDIV)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Officials said they found bricks of fentanyl, 300 grams of crystal meth, a pound of "Molly" and a loaded gun while raiding the Ypsilanti home of a drug dealer known as "White Boy Justin."

In May 2018, Michigan State Police officials and members of the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement (LAWNET) team investigated the illegal sales of fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics in the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas.

ATF agents execute a search warrant at the home of "White Boy Justin" in Ypilanti on Sept. 6, 2018. (ATF Detroit)

Officials said they learned from a source that several people were running a drug operation in the area, including Justin Charles Monroe, known as "White Boy Justin."

The source told police that Monroe distributed around 4 kilograms of cocaine each month.

'White Boy Justin' has drug history

Authorities said they already knew Monroe, 40, as someone who sold narcotics in the area. A review of his criminal history showed he had been arrested seven times for drug-related offenses.

Monroe had been convicted on at least one felony offense of delivering and manufacturing a narcotic. He served at least one prison term, officials said.

From 2008 through 2010, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and LAWNET investigated Monroe for operating a cocaine distribution organization in Washtenaw County. Four members of his group were convicted in the case, officials said.

Officials search homes in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor

Officials investigated Monroe in 2017 and 2018. They identified several residential locations used by Monroe that were believed to be used as part of his drug operation, including his family's home in the 7500 block of Warwick Drive in Ypsilanti and a home in the 3100 block of Williamsburg Road in Ann Arbor.

Federal search warrants were granted Wednesday for both homes, and the warrants were executed Thursday morning.

At the Ypsilanti home, investigators found about 2 kilograms of fentanyl in the shape of bricks, 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a pound of suspected "Molly," a loaded Ruger 9 mm and $145,000 in cash, according to authorities. Officials said the evidence was found in Monroe's bedroom closet.

Officials said they raided this home, where "White Boy Justin" lives. (WDIV)

Officials used a TruNarc machine to confirm the substances were fentanyl and crystal meth.

Monroe is facing possible charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Full criminal complaint

You can view the full criminal complaint below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.