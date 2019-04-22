Owners of Ann Arbor's Mighty Good Coffee release statement on layoffs, closure

ANN ARBOR - Nic Sims and David Myers, the owners of Mighty Good Coffee, have released a statement after announcing that they will close all four locations following a labor dispute with employees.

The announcement that they will be shuttering their cafes last Wednesday came as a shock to members of the Ann Arbor community.

Baristas who worked at Mighty Good Coffee unionized in October 2018, creating the Washtenaw Area Coffee Workers Association. They claimed that they were understaffed and were concerned about company culture when a black barista resigned in August after she found out she made less money than her white co-workers.

Sims shared the following statement with A4 via email:

"Mighty Good Coffee has decided to close its Cafes. The owners of MGC have been experiencing personal family issues which have led them to this decision. They feel they cannot devote the time and energy required to operate four cafes while they address these issues. Simply put, they are prioritizing their family. MGC is very concerned about the effect this decision may have on the people who work in the cafes. MGC is working with the union on a plan to offer assistance to the employees as they transition to other employment."

According to the Michigan Daily, members of WACWA are now in negotiations with the company's owners to reach a cessation agreement.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.