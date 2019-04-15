Parents concerned about teens using ride sharing services

A new national poll finds most parents are concerned about safety of teens using ride sharing services such as Uber or Lyft.

One in three parents said their 18-year-old has used a ride sharing service, either alone or with another teen, according to the C.S. Mott Children's National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan.

Parents' top concerns involved driving safety and the risk of sexual assault by a driver.

Regarding safety, three in four parents polled worried about issues such as speeding or a driver being distracted by a phone. Over half of parents were also worried about the ride share driver being impaired from alcohol or drugs.

"Ride sharing services are increasingly used as a convenient way to get around for adults and may potentially also be an attractive option for teens with busy schedules and social lives," said poll co-director and Mott pediatrician Gary Freed, M.D. MPH.

The poll noted teens who leave home for college or live on their own in a new city may opt to use a ride-sharing service.

Parents should go over safety rules with teens preparing to use any kind of ride sharing or ride hailing service that involves getting into a vehicle with a stranger, Freed said.

