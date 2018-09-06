Parents Magazine: University of Michigan's Mott Children's top hospital for innovation in U.S.

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital has been recognized as one of the nation's top 20 most innovative children's hospitals by Parents Magazine.

The publication relied on a comprehensive survey about innovations across various specialties, as well as research, partnerships and patents, to form its rankings.

To make the list, hospitals had to demonstrate a proven track-record of medical advances due to innovations and the support of families using the latest technologies and creative efforts.

"We strive to be leaders in research, innovation and technology advancements that will improve the lives of all of the children and families we serve," said executive director of Mott and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital Paul King in a statement.

"We are pleased to see our teams recognized for their commitment to develop and implement innovative services and therapies for our youngest patients."

In the October 2018 issue, Mott ranked particularly high for its use of 3D printing technology. One such innovation is a bioresorbable 3D printed airway splint created by members of the hospital's otolaryngology department and U-M's School of Engineering. The splint helps treat patients with tracheobroncomalacia, a rare disease which causes the windpipe to suddenly collapse, preventing normal breathing.

Pediatric departments at U-M published at least 642 journal articles and submitted at least 93 patent applications in 2017.

Mott is also home to a multicenter international clinical trial that combines chemotherapy and immunotherapy to treat relapsed neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor caused by abnormal or uncontrolled cell growth in nerve cells.

"We are proud of our faculty’s groundbreaking research that is changing the way pediatric diseases are treated around the world," said chief medical officer Chris Dickinson, M.D., in a statement.

"We are constantly seeking ways to advance research and provide innovative treatment and services to help children fighting rare and life-threatening diseases."

Parents Magazine also made a list of "little things that make a big difference" at each of its top hospitals. Mott’s list included everything from child life services -- such as pet therapy, music therapy and the sibling program -- to virtual reality technology.

"Our winning children’s hospitals collectively published more than 16,000 studies last year," said Parents' editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello in a statement.

"We’re in awe of their pioneering treatments, genius medical devices, improved medications, and the steps they’ve taken to make a hospital stay less stressful for little patients and their families.

"But, most of all, we’re grateful that these hospitals have made it a priority to share their innovations with other centers, making it easier for kids to receive excellent care closer to where they live."

In June, U.S. News & World Report recognized Mott as one of the top-performing hospitals in the nation. It was the only hospital in the state to rank nationally in all 10 pediatric specialties.

