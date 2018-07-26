Parking tips for Saturday's Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC match

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United turns Alexander-Arnold Trent of Liverpool on his way to scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty…

ANN ARBOR - It's one of the biggest game days this year, and with it comes road congestion and parking challenges.

With kickoff between Manchester United and Liverpool FC beginning at 5 p.m. at Michigan Stadium, you'll want to arrive well ahead of time.

Where to park, pricing:

Shuttle

Another option is to take TheRide's "FootballRide" shuttle service.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., shuttles will be operating approximately every 20-30 minutes at the following locations:

Northside (Red)

Holiday Inn - University of Michigan North

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Ann Arbor (board at Holiday Inn)

Residence Inn Ann Arbor North (board at Holiday Inn)

Red Roof Plus+ Ann Arbor - University of Michigan (board at Holiday Inn)

Hampton Inn Ann Arbor - North (board at Holiday Inn)

Plymouth Road Park and Ride Lot (free parking, limited space)

Southside (Green)

Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, Ann Arbor - University of Michigan area (board at Sheraton)

Courtyard Ann Arbor (board at Sheraton)

Extended Stay America, Ann Arbor - University of Michigan South (board at Sheraton)

Fairfield Inn Ann Arbor (board at Sheraton)

Red Roof Inn, Ann Arbor - University of Michigan South

Hampton Inn Ann Arbor South (board at Red Roof Inn)

Residence Inn Ann Arbor (board at Red Roof Inn)

Comfort Inn & Suites University of Michigan South (board at Red Roof Inn)

The Kensington Hotel

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ann Arbor (board at Kensington)

Towne Place Suites Ann Arbor (board at Kensington)

Hilton Garden Inn Ann Arbor (board at Kensington)

Extended Stay America, Ann Arbor - Briarwood Mall (board at Kensington)

Eastside (Orange)

Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites

Comfort Inn & Suites

Days Inn Ann Arbor (board at Comfort Inn & Suites)

Westside (Purple)

Wyndham Garden Ann Arbor

Hampton Inn & Suites Ann Arbor West hotel (board at Wyndham Garden)

Weber’s Ann Arbor

Miller Road Park and Ride Lot (free parking, limited space)

Downtown (Blue)

Bell Tower Hotel

Graduate Ann Arbor Hotel

Michigan Union

Paid parking and boarding are at the following locations:

Fletcher Street parking structure

Fourth & William parking structure

Residence Inn Ann Arbor Downtown (board at Fourth & William parking structure)

Pizza House on Church St.

Forest St & Church St. parking structures (board at Pizza House on Church St.)

Thompson Street parking structure

The shuttle costs $1.50 one way and $3 round-trip. Shuttle drivers do not carry change so soccer fans are advised to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets for the FootballRide can be purchased at the majority of the hotels, in person or at TheRide's central office at 2700 S. Industrial Hwy.

The shuttle will drop passengers off next to the Crisler Arena near Gate 2. It will pick-up passengers between Main Street and Kipke Drive via Gate 2 at assigned locations.

No overnight parking

All vehicles (private and university-owned) must be out of the Michigan Stadium area by 11 p.m. on Friday. These lots will be reserved for game attendees; most parking tickets will be pre-sold.

The following University of Michigan lots will be towing parked cars that remain after 11 p.m.:

SC2: Blue lot between Keech St. and Hoover St.

SC3: Service Center at Administrative Services Building

SC4: Yellow lot on Kipke Dr.

SC5: Yellow lot on Kipke Dr.

SC6: Orange lot west of Kipke Dr.

SC7: Orange lot east of Kipke Dr.

SC9: Yellow (Coliseum) lot on Hill St. at Division St.

SC11: U-M Business Vehicle lot on Hoover St. at the Physical Properties building

SC12: Blue lot on Greene St.

SC13: Blue lot on Greene St.

SC14: Blue lot on Hoover St. at Greene St.

SC16: Yellow lot east of Kipke Dr.

SC32: Visitor lot on Greene St.

SC35: Yellow lot between Keech St. and Hoover St.

SC36: Orange lot on Keech St. at Main St.

SC37: Blue lot on Hoover St. at Revelli Hall

SC38: Yellow lot on Division St. and Hill St.

SC41: Orange lot on Hoover St.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.