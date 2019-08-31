Patients at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor visited by NASA astronaut this past week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Thursday, Little Victors and patients at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor were able to meet with NASA astronaut Col. R. Shane Kimbrough.

While meeting with patients, Kimbrough talked about his time in space, answered patient questions, explained what it takes to be an astronaut and signed autographs.

Between completing two missions in space and doing four spacewalks, Kimbrough has spent a total of 189 days in space.

Col. R. Shane Kimbrough visited patients at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Photo | Michigan Medicine

In a statement released by C.S. Mott, Kimbrough said, "This hospital is making such a difference to so many families and children every day. I knew it would be a special experience to be a part of this."

"I hope to give the kids a little bit of hope and encouragement for whatever they want to do in their lives, " said Kimbrough

Kimbrough encouraged patients to look into science, technology, engineering and math field if they want to pursue space-related jobs. He also toured other parts of Mott as well as the Congenital Heart Center.

John Charpie, co-director of the congenital heart program at the hospital, applied for Kimbrough's visit and said that the astronaut's appearance was not only a unique experience for the patients but for hospital faculty as well.

