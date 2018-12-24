Pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly collision that occurred Sunday in Ypsilanti Township.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 12 and Wiard Road, where John McCauley, a 31-year-old man, died after being struck by multiple vehicles.

The vehicles involved were traveling westbound on the U.S. 12 Bypass at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

