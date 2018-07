ANN ARBOR, Mich. - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police say the victim was shot around 8 p.m. Sunday at Arbordale Street and Pauline Boulevard. The victim was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Police are still looking for the shooter. This case remains under investigation.

