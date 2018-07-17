Pet wild instruments at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR - Join the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kerrytown Ann Arbor Farmers Market to pluck strings and inspect instruments you would typically see played by orchestral professionals. Children and zoo visitors can work with instrument zookeepers and learn about “caring” for different instruments.







The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will also host the A2SO Taste of Music at Cobblestone Market on July 31 and a similar event at the Pittsfield Farmers Market on Aug. 2.



