PHOTOS: Ann Arbor firefighters rescue ducklings from sewer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor firefighters responded to a different kind of call Wednesday.

Firefighters rescued nine ducklings from a storm sewer at East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue.

The firefighters used a net and careful handling to safely remove the ducklings that were trapped.

Ann Arbor police poked fun at the firefighters while praising them for their rescue on Facebook.

"As much as we love to tease our partners on the Red Team, we have to give them props when they go above and beyond," the City of Ann Arbor Police Department page posted.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.