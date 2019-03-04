Play with puppies while sipping pints at the Hyatt Place Ann Arbor next Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Do you like puppies and pints of beer? Head over to the Hyatt Place Ann Arbor on March 11 to play with some puppies while indulging in a few pints at the Puppies and Pints event.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., snuggle with some adorable puppies from The Devoted Barn, an animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Newport, Michigan.

Puppies and Pints will be at Hyatt Place Ann Arbor on March 11. Photo | Hyatt Place Ann Arbor

Hosted by the Hyatt Place Ann Arbor, attendees will be treated to St. Patrick’s Day-themed food, a flight of special St. Patrick’s Day beers form Wolverine State Brewing Co., a complimentary pint of beer, playtime with the puppies and tours of the hotel, as well as a gift.

If you are looking to make an addition to your family, there will be opportunities to adopt some of the puppies throughout the evening.

Some puppies from the last Puppies and Pint event. Photo | Hyatt Place Ann Arbor

Tickets for the event are $35 and can be bought online. Part of the proceeds will go to benefit the animals at The Devoted Barn.

For more information, visit the Facebook or Eventbrite pages.



