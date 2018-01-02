Police: Detroit man found hiding in bathtub during Ann Arbor home invasion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 62-year-old Detroit man was found hiding in bathtub during a home invasion Saturday and arrested in connection with several other home invasions in Ann Arbor, police said.

Michael T. Brooks was charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion and three counts of third-degree home invasion.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Minerva Road at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a resident was awoke by the sound of his home alarm going off. The resident saw a man standing in the living and the suspect fled out a window that was used to initially enter the apartment.

Officers received a call about a suspicious person looking into windows in the 1500 block of Geddes Avenue about three hours later.

Patrol officers saw a man exiting in a home in area that matched the caller’s description from the home invasion on Minerva Road. The man ran back into the home when he was confronted by officers.

Brooks was found hiding in a bathtub inside the home, police said.

Police said Brooks was linked to five home invasions in Ann Arbor between Dec. 27 and 30.

Cash, jewelry and electronics were taken from the homes.

Brooks was arraigned and given an $100,000 bond.

