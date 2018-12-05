Police: Hazmat incident at Domino's Farms in Ann Arbor caused by yellow ink toner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A package delivered to the Endocrinology Center at Domino's Farms in Ann Arbor Township led to some people going to a hospital complaining of respiratory issues, according to University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton.

The package was delivered at 11 a.m. Tuesday and had a substance on it, according to police.

Multiple area agencies responded to the scene, along with Huron Valley Ambulance, Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Team and University of Michigan police.

A Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson said 19 patients were transported to a hospital and four people sought treatment on their own.

The substance on the package was determined to be from another package and identified as yellow ink toner, according to police.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police said toner, if inhaled, can cause respiratory issues.

