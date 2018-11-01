Police identify, arrest Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - At about 4 p.m. Thursday, police arrested Scott Lee Harvey, the man who reportedly robbed the Chase Bank located on Stadium Boulevard on Monday.

Harvey was wanted on two charges of bank robbery and two counts of armed robbery.

According to authorities, he entered the bank at about noon, approached a teller and demanded money.

He then fled the scene in a black four-door Chevy Impala with the license plate DXZ2610.

Harvey is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He had a full gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-323-2628.

Ann Arbor police have released photos of the man wanted for a robbery at Chase Bank on Stadium Boulevard.

