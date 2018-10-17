Police in Ann Arbor locate 12-year-old girl

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police were looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Ann Arbor near East Medical Center Drive, running toward Washington Heights.

She has since been located.

Claire Blue is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her hair was in a ponytail with a pink, purple and teal flower hair clip. She was last seen wearing jeans, brown ankle boots, a black coat with a hood that has a purple plaid lining.

She was also wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with a pink and purple "Realtree" logo on the front. She was wearing a multi-colored purple, black backpack with red roses the brand of backpack is Ed Hardy.

If you have any information contact the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security at 734-763-1131.

Claire Blue. (WDIV)

