Police investigate 'suspicious' death of 76-year-old man found in basement of Ann Arbor condo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 76-year-old man was found dead Monday in Ann Arbor, and police said it wasn't an accident.

Homicide investigators have been at the house on Alpine Drive all day Tuesday to gather evidence. Officers found the man's body around 9:45 p.m. Monday during a welfare check.

Alpine Drive in Ann Arbor leads to a quiet neighborhood surrounded by a golf course, but late Monday night, a portion of the street became the focus of the homicide investigation.

"I knew something was wrong because it's all taped off," said Jeff Steger, who has been washing windows in the community for a handful of years. "I do the windows and the gutters and talk to a lot of people while I'm working."

One of the people he spoke to on the job was the 76-year-old man found dead in the condo.

"He came out and offered us water," Steger said. "He was always very pleasant, very nice."

Police said the man's body was found in his basement. An acquaintance of the man called police for a welfare check, and when police got to the condo, they found evidence of foul play and ruled the death suspicious, according to authorities.

"Pretty shaken up," Steger said. "It just doesn't seem right."

The condominium complex has been blocked off since Monday night as police continue to investigate. Detectives and crime scene technicians walked in and out of the man's home to look for clues about what happened to him.

"To think that something could happen in this community, you would never think that it would happen here," Steger said.

Police haven't released the man's identity.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.