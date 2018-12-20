Police investigating 2 Ypsilanti Township armed robberies

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Ypsilanti Township are investigating two robberies that occurred Tuesday.

An attempted robbery took place just after 6:30 p.m. on McCartney Avenue. According to authorities, a 34-year-old resident suffered minor injuries after two men attempted to rob him using pepper spray.

At about 8:30 p.m. on McGregor Road, a 56-year-old resident suffered minor injuries after two men robbed and assaulted the victim with a handgun.

The suspects in both cases are described as two black men wearing dark, hooded jackets. It is unknown if the crimes are connected.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-484-6740.

