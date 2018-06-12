Police: Off-campus University of Michigan home broken into, items stolen

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man broke into an Ann Arbor home Monday morning, and police need your help tracking him down.

The man broke into a home around 5:40 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Washtenaw Avenue, an off-campus University of Michigan home.

The suspect entered the home, went to the victim's bedroom and fled the home after confronting the victim, police said. The suspect stole items from the victim.

According to police, the suspect is described as a 40-year-old black man, medium build and had possible facial hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a two-tone long-sleeve shirt.

If you have any information, call U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tipline at 734-794-6939.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.