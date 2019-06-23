Police reopen investigation into 2015 death of World War II veteran at Ann Arbor nursing home

Walter Jarnot choked to death while eating at the Glacier Hills nursing home in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police have reopened the investigation into the 2015 death of a World War II veteran at a Michigan nursing home.

Charles Jarnot says Glacier Hills told him his father died of natural causes. The death certificate says he died of asphyxiation.

Jarnot believes the home failed to take proper life-saving measures and that negligence led to his death.



