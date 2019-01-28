Police seek man in connection with Ypsilanti Township Family Dollar store armed robbery

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery Sunday.

According to authorities, deputies were called to investigate an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store located in the 1000 block of Emerick Road. The incident happened just before 8 p.m.

The man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing.

Police said he is believed to have fled on foot near the Gault Village neighborhood.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 and reference case number 19-6680.

The investigation is ongoing.