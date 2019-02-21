Prison Creative Arts Project to have 24th Annual Exhibition of Art in Ann Arbor

Art from the 21st Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners. Photo | Prison Creative Arts Project Facebook page

ANN ARBOR - Starting March 20, artwork from incarcerated artists all around Michigan will be displayed at the 24th Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners.

Over 600 pieces of art of varying media, such as mixed media and sculpture, will be featured in the Duderstadt Center Gallery until April 3.

The 24th Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners starts March 20. Photo | Prison Creative Arts Project

One of the largest exhibition of art by incarcerated persons, the art has been selected by University of Michigan faculty, staff and students who have visited 26 correctional facilities around the state. During their visits, they have given incarcerated artists feedback and helped the artists to not only build their talents but to further incorporate art into their prison communities.

The event is free and open to the public.

For those interested, a preview party will be held at the Detroit Filling Station on Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the annual exhibition or the Prison Creative Arts Project, visit its website.

More about the Prison Creative Arts Project

PCAP brings together U-M students, faculty, community members, the formerly incarcerated as well as those in detention or treatment programs. Its mission is to create artist collaboration with those interacting with the justice system and to celebrate art and creativity among the community.

The Duderstadt Center Gallery is at 2281 Bonisteel Blvd. Hours for the gallery are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

