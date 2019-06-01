Put a smile on someone's face during annual GrieveWell Kite Festival in Ann Arbor June 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Bust out those kite-flying skills and make someone smile during the third GrieveWell Kite Festival on June 15 at Pioneer High School.

Hosted by GrieveWell, the free annual festival for the Ann Arbor community unofficially starts at 11:30 a.m. with a Fly and Remember memorial event, courtesy of Arbor Hospice and Ele’s Place.

With a mission to help community members experience the carefree playfulness of kites, the Kite Festival will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will simultaneous events like kite shows by professional and amateur teams, kite decorating, a memorial mural, and a kid's zone for crafts and games.

The Kite Coloring Contest will go from 1 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., with the winners being announced at 3:45 p.m. There will also be raffled for Kite Festival shirts throughout the day.

The GrieveWell Kite Festival will take place on June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. Photo | GrieveWell

If you don’t have your own kite already, easy-to-make “Frustrationless Flyer” kite kits will be available for $5.

Prior to the Kite Festival, local celebrity judges have been selecting their favorites from entries created by students at local schools.

For more information, visit the website or reach out to GrieveWell at info@grievewell.com or 734-975-0238.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W Stadium Blvd.

More About GrieveWell

"GrieveWell (formerly the kite network) provides resources and support to individuals in grief, as well as those who surround them, in order to build a community that promotes healthy grieving and healing. We envision a community in which individuals grieve well so that they can lead a full life after loss."

