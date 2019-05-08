Raise money to battle ALS with Orangetheory Fitness Ann Arbor and Augie's Quest on May 15

Orangetheory Fitness Ann Arbor is teaming up with Augie's Question to fight ALS. Photo | Orangetheory Fitness Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On May 15, Orangetheory Fitness Ann Arbor and Augie’s Quest are teaming up to battle ALS with a charitable gala at Zingerman’s Greyline.

The goal of the gala; which will feature food, beer, entertainment, raffles prizes and a silent auction, is to raise $15,000 over the course of the evening to put toward researching a cure for ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, is a disease of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord which affects around 30,000 Americans. It is difficult to diagnose and even more difficult to treat.

With an overall Orangetheory Fitness network goal of raising $6 million, Orangetheory Fitness Ann Arbor hopes to raise $50,000 on its own and has been working toward this goal since May 1.

In 2018, the Orangetheory Fitness network raised $4 million for Augie’s Quest and was able to accelerate the pace of the research timeline for AT-1501, an antibody therapeutic drug that has shown promise for treating ALS, lupus and Alzheimer’s disease. According to the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge Massachusetts, the drug blocks immune cell activation while also protecting nerves. Clinical trials on human began in 2018.

Tickets for the charitable gala have three tiers ranging in price from $75 to $125 each and include food, raffle tickets and complimentary beer and wine.

Over 30 items will be auctioned off or given as raffle prizes including rounds of golf, tickets to sporting events, weekend experiences, signed professional gear, catering experiences from local restaurants, gift cards from local restaurants, free memberships, a custom table and an LED TV.

Those who cannot make the event but would still like to donate can visit the ticket link here and find the "donation only" option.

Augie’s Quest is a nonprofit dedicated to changing the diagnosis of ALS. Through helping fund ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institue, Augie’s Quest seeks to change the lives of those affected by the disease through supporting innovative sciences that may cure neurodegenerative diseases.

Zingerman's Greyline is located at 100 N. Ashley Street.

