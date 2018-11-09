Randazzo Dance Company to have 50th annual 'The Nutcracker' production in Ann Arbor

Performers in the 2015 production of "The Nutcracker." Credit | Randazzo Facebook page

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Randazzo Dance Company will be performing their 50th annual production of "The Nutcracker" at Skyline High School on Dec. 8 and 9.

The production will have three shows: Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought on the RDC website and range from $10 to $25 with discounts for large groups of 10 or more.

Formerly the Ypsilanti Area Dancers, the dance company will have over 100 dancers in this year's production -- the largest number of dancers the troop has ever had for "The Nutcracker." Under the artistic direction of Sara Randazzo, Roya Panahi and Christine Sampier, the 50th annual production will include new choreography and dazzling costumes. Guest dancers from the Boston Ballet, Maria Alvarez Portillo and Michael Ryan, have rehearsed and held workshops with local dancers so as to act as an exciting resource and inspiration.

The 1972 cast of the Nutcracker. Credit | Randazzo Dance Company

Created by Marjorie Randazzo, Ruth Deake, Suzanne Buck and Madge Davidson in 1969, the nonprofit organization has provided opportunities, workshops and dance scholarships to local dancers for almost 50 years.

For more information about the 50th annual production of "The Nutcracker" or RDC, visit its website or facebook page.

Credit | Randazzo Dance Company

Skyline High School is located at 2552 N Maple Road.

