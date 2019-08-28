Ranking: Ann Arbor No. 2 priciest college town in America

ANN ARBOR - Residential real estate platform Zumper just released new data of the most expensive college towns in the U.S. and Ann Arbor ranked second.

According to its findings, Ann Arbor rentals have increased nearly 16 percent over the last year, with a one-bedroom apartment costing on average nearly $1,000 a month.

Here's the full list:

Gainesville, Florida (University of Florida): No. 1

Ann Arbor, Michigan (University of Michigan): No. 2

Panama City, Florida (Gulf Coast State College): No. 3

State College, Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania State University): No. 4

Beaufort, South Carolina (University of South Carolina): No. 5

Ithaca, New York (Cornell University): No. 6

East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State): No. 7

Savannah, Georgia (Savannah College of Art & Design): No. 8

Bozeman, Montana (Montana State University): No. 9

Tempe, Arizona (Arizona State University): No. 10

To determine the rankings, Zumper used Wikipedia's list of college towns and combined its own rental data with the population of each location. Once the top 50 college towns were determined, Zumper compared and analyzed the median one-bedroom rents on its website from February to July 2018 and February to July 2019 to demonstrate year-over-year growth in rental rates.

The final list was ranked from highest to lowest year-over-year rental growth rate.

See Zumper's full list here.

About Zumper

Zumper is the largest private residential real estate platform in the U.S. whose mission is to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. To learn more, visit www.zumper.com.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.