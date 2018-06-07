Ranking: University of Michigan No. 1 public university in U.S.

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan remains the top public university for the third year in a row on the QS World University Rankings 2018-19 list, and 20th in the world.

Besides jumping up one spot from last year's No. 21 ranking, it also was the only U.S. public university to rank in the top 25.

University of California-Berkeley came in just after U-M in 27th place.

"Michigan has been lauded for having high standards of research, and the university’s comprehensive graduate program offers doctoral degrees in the humanities, social sciences, and STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as well as professional degrees in architecture, business, medicine, law, pharmacy, nursing, social work, public health, and dentistry." - QS World University Rankings

The description also commended U-M for having one of the largest alumni bases in the world, more than 1,500 student clubs and organizations and its history of student activism.

Launched in 2004, the QS World University Rankings consider six factors: academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, employer reputation, proportion of international faculty, and proportion of international students.

This year, the ranking was expanded to more than 950 universities in 85 countries, up 60 schools from last year.

See the full list here.

