Convenient downtown Ann Arbor living for $375K with this early 1900s home

ANN ARBOR - Properties like this don't come around very often.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home located in Kerrytown is one block from Main Street. Built in 1900, the home at 525 N. Ashley St. has lots of character, including arched doorways, hardwood floors and trim.

The updated kitchen boasts granite countertops and a geometric floor. The newly renovated bathroom features heated floors and a clean white tiled shower with mosaic accents.

Entertain in the backyard with a custom grill made from reclaimed bricks and a natural stone patio.

The 1,056-square-foot home is listed at $375,000.

For more information, contact Linda Lombardini from Trillium Real Estate. See the full listing here.

Credit: Trillium Real Estate

