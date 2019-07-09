Gorgeous 1920s Tudor steps away from Ann Arbor's Arboretum hits market

ANN ARBOR - Steps away from the Nichols Arboretum and the University of Michigan's campus, this five-bedroom home at 2023 Seneca Ave. has just gone up for sale.

Built in 1924, the brick and stucco Tudor has been beautifully maintained and still has many of its original features, including hardwood floors, built-ins, and preserved trim and moldings.

The property is full of character with barrel ceilings in the foyer and mudroom, a covered porch area and stone patio overlooking a lush garden.

Newer features include a renovated kitchen with a colorful Motawi Tile backsplash and updated bathrooms. The third floor was renovated in 2001 and includes an extra bedroom, nanny's suite or office, a flex space and a full bathroom.

The asking price is $1,065,000.

See the full listing here.

Credit: Augie Bonett

