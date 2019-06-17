Mansion in Ann Arbor area originally listed for $5.9M to auction for $1.6M or more

ANN ARBOR - The one-of-a-kind Dogwood Manor will go under the hammer for a $1.67 million minimum.

The mansion, which sits on 50 acres of land in Superior Township, took 100 craftsmen 10 years to complete. The Chicago Tribune estimates that the project cost more than $18 million.

The home was inspired by Italian architect Andrea Palladio and boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and luxurious finishes including Italian tiled walls, hand-forged bronze and hand-scraped hardwood floors.

Other highlights include a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a private observatory with rotating dome, a two-story library and a state-of-the-art theater. With six heated and cooled garages, a carriage house workshop and a two-story screened porch with heated floors, the property was designed with hobbyists in mind.

"There are so many features that make this property truly unique," Interluxe President Scott Kirk said in a statement. "It has something for everyone, from astronomy aficionados to car collectors. And thanks to the acreage, the new owner could even add equestrian facilities by simply converting one of the existing outbuildings."

Prospective buyers are invited to Dogwood Manor Friday through Sunday. Online bidding will begin on Monday.

For more information about the property and how to register to bid, click here.

