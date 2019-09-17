Mid-century Ann Arbor home equipped with 'she-shed' is what dreams are made of

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor is known for its diverse housing landscape.

From Craftsman to Dutch colonial and Tudor to Country French, driving through the city's neighborhoods and taking in the distinct architecture is a favorite pastime of mine.

This mid-century home just south of Stadium Boulevard, across from Burns Park, caught my eye for its unique updated features, including a she-shed, conservatory, and show-stopping kitchen.

Its multiple nooks and outdoor features continue to surprise and that's due to thoughtful design by Rochman Design and Cloth and Kind, which helped transform the original 1,300-square-foot ranch into this two-story oasis.

Located at 2812 Brockman Blvd., the five-bedroom, three-bath home features 2,162 square feet of living space. The outdoor space has beautiful landscaping, Wi-Fi-connected lighting and a full property sprinkler system.

It is listed for $735,000.

Take a tour in the photos below:

The home's "She-Shed." (Credit: Tyler Holloway | Vizzi Great Lakes)

Inside the "She-Shed." (Credit: Tyler Holloway | Vizzi Great Lakes)

