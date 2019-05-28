Mid-century modern along scenic Huron River Drive hits market in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - This recently renovated mid-century modern in the Thornoaks neighborhood boasting tall, beamed ceilings, large windows with forest views and an open concept kitchen has just hit the market.

Built in 1976 and located at 4194 Thornoaks Dr., the property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,915 square feet of living space.

With knotty pine ceilings throughout, the home looks like a modern-day cabin oasis in the woods. The lower level features two bedrooms, a full bath, large family room and a flex space. The 2.5 car attached garage allows for cars plus storage.

Thornoaks is tucked away near the Huron River and close to Huron Hills Golf Course and Gallup Park for those who love spending time in the great outdoors.

The home is listed for $575,000.

For more information, contact Linda Lombardini from Trillium Real Estate. See the full listing here.

Credit: Trillium Real Estate

