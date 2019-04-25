Renovated mid-century modern in woods of Barton Hills stuns

ANN ARBOR - Every now and then, a home hits the market that makes your jaw drop. This is one of them.

Built in 1969, the impressive home at 700 Spring Valley Road in Barton Hills has been restored with modern updates while still maintaining its mid-century modern character. With four bedrooms and three baths, the property boasts 3,273 square feet of living space.

The eye-catching two-story great room is the focal point of the home, with floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the woods, an impressive brick fireplace and sweeping landing. The massive living space flows into a pristine chef's kitchen with a large quartz island, a wine refrigerator and an eight-burner gas range.

Situated on a 3-acre lot and sitting atop a hill, the property is secluded in nature. The showstopping master bedroom has heated floors and a free-standing soaking tub made out of volcanic stone. More features include a home recording studio that can be converted into a gym, office or home theater and a custom natural playscape.

The price tag? $1,295,000.

Credit: Eric Steed Photography

The property is listed by Kelly & Joel Schmidt of Realty Concierge Group.

See the full listing here.

