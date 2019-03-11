See this historic Ann Arbor home for sale near Burns Park

ANN ARBOR - Built in 1849, this impressive Victorian-meets-farmhouse-style home at 2012 Washtenaw Avenue just hit the market.

Boasting six bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,363 square feet of living space, the stately property features tons of original character, from its wraparound front porch to its wood floors, large windows and flex attic rec room.

The interior has been updated to include modern bathrooms, a second-floor laundry room and a "man cave" in the basement. The fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a cedar deck equipped with a hot tub and ample outdoor space.

The home is listed for $639,000.

See the full listing here.

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Credit: Marta X Perez

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.