Spacious mid-century modern in Ann Arbor is renovation goals

ANN ARBOR - You know the big reveal that takes place at the end of each home renovation show on HGTV?

This home in the Eberwhite area of Ann Arbor could totally be one of those reveals. Beyond its prime location near Michigan Stadium and Pioneer High School, it has been updated top to bottom with a stunning open concept design that shows off the sheer amount of space this home has.

Located at 1237 Meadowbrook Ave., this five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom home features nearly 4,000 square feet of living space which includes hardwood floors, large windows that let natural light pour in and vaulted ceilings.

Its massive kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, a breakfast bar and built-in shelves.

But the lower level is the showstopper of this home. It features a large family room with a full bar area, full bathroom, dining area and two additional bedrooms. It makes accommodating guests or entertaining a breeze.

The home is listed for $785,000. See the full listing here.

Can't wait to see what it looks like? Check out the pictures below.

